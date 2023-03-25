UPDATE (4:18 p.m. on March 25, 2023): Kanawha County dispatchers say the scene is now clear after a brush fire broke out on Rabel Mountain Road in Alum Creek this afternoon.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Officials will be shutting off power in part of the Alum Creek area due to a brush fire.

According to Kanawha County Metro 911 dispatchers, the call came in around 2 p.m. regarding a brush fire in the 1600 block of Rabel Mountain Road in Alum Creek.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Dispatchers say because of downed power lines in the area, power will need to be shut off to for emergency crews to safely reach the fire.

According to dispatch, the Alum Creek and Davis Creek fire departments are on the scene, and the West Virginia Division of Forestry is also heading to the scene.

This is a developing story, and we will update this article as more information becomes available.