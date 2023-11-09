KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man charged with first-degree murder was indicted on Thursday.

Alexander Hall, 24, of Cross Lanes, was originally charged with domestic battery following an incident with a woman at a house at Carleton Court Apartments.

Hall came back to their house to find the woman missing. They said he called 911 while a deputy was getting an arrest warrant for Hall in connection to the domestic dispute.

The woman’s father, Billie Parker, 52, of Spencer, went to the house to check on her. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said this is when Hall shot Parker two times. Parker later died after being taken to the hospital.

Hall is due back in court on Nov. 30, 2023, at 9 a.m.