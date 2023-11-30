KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A man charged with first-degree murder pleaded not guilty Thursday morning.

Alexander Hall, 24, of Cross Lanes, is accused of killing Billie Parker, 52, of Spencer.

Hall was originally charged with domestic battery following an incident with a woman at a house at Carleton Court Apartments.

He came back to their house to find the woman missing. They said he called 911 while a deputy was getting an arrest warrant for Hall in connection to the domestic dispute.

The woman’s father, Parker, went to the house to check on her. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said this is when Hall shot Parker two times. Parker later died after being taken to the hospital.

A trial date of March 11, 2024, was set. He is being held without bond.