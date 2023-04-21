KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Utah-based cookie shop Crumbl Cookies will be opening a location in the Southridge Shopping Center on April 28.

Crumbl Cookies says the location in Charleston will be in Southridge at 2824 Mountain Blvd, a few stores down from ALDI.

In a press release, they say in-person ordering will be available starting at 8 a.m. on April 28. On May 3, delivery, curbside pickup, catering and nationwide shipping will be available through their app and their website. There is also a loyalty program through their app.

According to their website, the business, famous for its weekly rotating menu and pink boxes, opened its first store in Logan, Utah. Since opening in 2017, they have opened more than 600 bakeries in 47 states. They say it is the fastest-growing cookie company in the United States.