CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A man was taken to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Charleston.

Charleston Police say that the man was riding his bicycle and was struck at the intersection of Morris St. and Quarrier St. at around 3:40 p.m.

They say the man was taken to CAMC General Hospital, and his condition is unknown. However, police say the man was talking at the scene.

The intersection will be closed while police investigate.