DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) — The matter of death for a man who allegedly had his head slammed into the pavement by a Dunbar police officer was ruled a homicide, according to a death certificate.

13 News was able to obtain the death certificate for 34-year-old Michael Scott Jr. The certificate ruled his matter of death a homicide and the cause of death was blunt force injuries of the head that occurred while reportedly resisting arrest.

According to a civil complaint filed in September 2022, Scott died two days after the incident on July 22, 2022, at the intersection of Park Drive and 10th Street.

No criminal charges were filed against the officers named in the complaint, Zachary Winters and Adam Mason. The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office has completed its investigation and the case has now been turned over to the Prosecutor’s Office.

Winters and Mason were trying to arrest Scott on an outstanding warrant for a misdemeanor trespassing charge, according to the lawsuit.

Dante’ diTrapano, attorney for the family, said in September 2022 that he watched the bodycam video from the incident. According to diTrapano, Winters lifted Scott off the ground and slammed his head into the pavement.

The lawsuit claimed the maneuver caused an “epidural hematoma and three basilar skull fractures,” resulting in Scott’s eventual death.

13 News was not able to watch the video at the time because it was part of an active investigation.

Winters later told officials that Scott was trying to run at the time, but diTrapano said the video shows otherwise.

The lawsuit said that after the body slam, Scott’s physical condition began to deteriorate. However, the officers did not take Scott to get medical attention, the complaint said.

Eventually, Scott was taken to the South Central Regional Jail in Charleston, but staffers there refused to take him, the complaint said, because he was not “medically clear or safe to enter the jail.”

Per the request of the guards, Scott received medical treatment and was taken to Charleston Area Medical Center, where he died on July 24, 2022.

According to the Dunbar Police Chief in September 2022, Winters was placed on administrative leave following the incident but was reinstated pending the outcome of the criminal investigations. Mason was not placed on administrative leave.