KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a body was found inside of a home in Belle this morning. Deputies say they are treating the investigation as “suspicious.”

Deputies say the KCSO Legal Process Division and Belle Police Department officers arrived at a home in the 400 block of 5th Street in Belle to serve an eviction notice to the tenant. Authorities said when they arrived, they found no indication that anyone was there, but “detected suspicious signs” coming from inside the home.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to the KCSO, the Belle PD then entered the home where they found a decomposing body inside. Officers then went back out of the home and contacted the KCSO Criminal Investigative Section for assistance. Detectives then obtained a search warrant and went into the home again where they found a male individual hiding in the closet.

The KCSO says through the investigation they learned the male was the tenant’s son, but could not confirm if the deceased is the tenant. Deputies say the deceased person was “found to be in decomposition stages” and identifying information on the person has not yet been established. The West Virginia State Medical Examiner’s Office is investigating to identify the body, deputies say.

According to the KCSO, no further information can be released at this time due to the ongoing investigation. Anyone with any information regarding this case should contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or submit a tip to the KCSO website.