CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Friday marked the grand opening for a local restaurant’s new location.

Popular barbecue joint Dem 2 Brothers and a Grill hosted their official ribbon cutting this morning, July 28, 2023, for their new location on Summers Street in downtown Charleston. The restaurant hosted a soft opening a few weeks ago.

The new Summers Street spot marks Dem 2 Brothers’ second location in the Capitol City, along with their first location on Virginia Street West.

“Expansion, growth. That is what it means to the business,” said co-owner Ashley Wright. “We are looking to take over West Virginia, and this year, we were voted West Virginia’s number one barbecue, so I’m looking to keep that spot and looking to continue to grow and expand, so that’s what I’m excited about.”

For more on hours of operation and the restaurant’s menu, visit their website.