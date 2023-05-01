CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The long-abandoned pedestrian bridge in Charleston is slowly coming down.

Built in the 1970s, the Capitol Walkway over I-64 and I-77 has been closed to the public since 1994. This year, the West Virginia Department of Transportation has decided to take it down.

Over the years it has not been used, people have called it an eyesore and a safety hazard. Others say the pedestrian bridge should just be remodeled.

This project is part of a larger beautification project to clean and paint the interstate bridges and ramps throughout West Virginia’s capital city.

When the project was first announced in January, WV DOT officials said there may be lane closures, and the West Virginia Division of Highways will inform the public when those are expected to happen.