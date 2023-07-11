VIDEO: Former students share memories of St. Albans Junior High School through VHS tape

ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Crews on Tuesday are continuing to tear down the old St. Albans Junior High School.

According to the city of St. Albans, crews are working on tearing down the main building. You can see pictures from the demolition below.

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

Photo Credit: 13 News Photographer Cody Cummings

During demolition, Lee Street from Kanawha Terrace will be closed, the city said.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The St. Albans City Council voted to approve the abandoned building’s demolition on May 1. The school has been closed for over 25 years but caught fire in 2018.

Most of the building will be recycled, according to the owner of Loftis and Sons Contracting, Rodney Loftis.

“Almost all the masonry can be recycled and turned into gravel, and all the steel will go in for scrap,” Loftis said. “There’s very little material in this building that has to actually go to the commercial waste landfill.”

Neighbors said the building can’t be torn down soon enough. Kiersten Helle, who lives right next door said the school is not just an eyesore but also presents safety concerns to the whole neighborhood.

“It was very scary living here for a while, just cause you can come here and you never know who’s in the building,” Helle said. “It could be a bunch of kids running around causing trouble, or it could be some drug addict running in and out doing a really or doing the drugs in there.”

Helle adds, “We really are in danger being here beside it for this many years.”