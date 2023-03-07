CEDAR GROVE, WV (WOWK) — Demolition is expected to begin next week on a portion of Cedar Grove Community School.

The school is in the town of Cedar Grove in eastern Kanawha County.

Before the 2022-2023 school year, the school was both a middle and elementary school. Now, it only houses an elementary school.

The project will cost $18 million, which is more than officials originally thought.

The School Building Authority approved an additional $2 million for the project Tuesday morning. Their total contribution is now $10.5 million.

The county will now pay $8 million, which is $4 million more than the original bid.