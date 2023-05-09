ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) – A start date has been set for the demolition of the old St. Albans Jr. High School.

According to St. Albans Mayor Scott James, demolition on the old building will officially begin on May 30, 2023. The plan is for abatement to begin at the end of the month, working five days of 10-hour shifts to get it done.

Once abatement is finished, the crews will move in for the tear-down process, which is expected to last for approximately two months.

The demolition was officially approved by the St. Albans City Council on Monday, May 1. The school has been closed for over 25 years, but caught fire in 2018.

According to the city, the project received $500,000 in funding from the St. Albans American Rescue Plan spending but needed more funding approved to go through with the demolition.