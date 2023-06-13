ST. ALBANS, WV (WOWK) — Demolition started on the old St. Albans Junior High School building Tuesday morning.

The St. Albans City Council voted to approve the demolition of the abandoned building on May 1. The school has been closed for over 25 years but caught fire in 2018.

Once parts of the building are torn down, abatement work will continue.

The Lee Street entrance off Kanawha Terrace will be closed due to the demolition, the city said.

They said this will start Tuesday and the closures will be from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday to Friday, until the end of phase one.

Neighbors said the building can’t be torn down soon enough. Kiersten Helle, who lives right next door says the school is not just an eyesore but also presents safety concerns to the whole neighborhood.

“It was very scary living here for a while, just cause you can come here and you never know who’s in the building,” Helle said. “It could be a bunch of kids running around causing trouble, or it could be some drug addict running in and out doing a really or doing the drugs in there.”

Helle adds, “We really are in danger being here beside it for this many years.”