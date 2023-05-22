VIDEO: Previous Coverage

RAND, WV (WOWK) — A shooting that happened Saturday night was deemed self-defense, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO).

KCSO said Thomas Green IV, 43, of South Charleston, is the man who was fatally shot on Saturday.

Deputies said the shooting happened in the 5600 block of Raven Drive in Rand.

They said the shooting started as a domestic dispute between the person who shot Green, Green and another person.

According to a press release, Green tried to shoot the other man, but the weapon malfunctioned. The other man then shot Green “numerous times,” killing him.

No charges have been filed against the man who fatally shot Green.