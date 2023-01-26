KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — Deputies in Kanawha County are looking into alleged threats made against two schools in Sissonville, West Virginia on Wednesday, according to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say around 8 p.m. Wednesday night, a concerned parent called authorities with information her child received from Snapchat about “danger or potential violence” to students at Sissonville High and Sissonville Middle Schools.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

According to KCSO, several screenshots showed multiple students had allegedly posted and shared the material on the social media platform. The sheriff’s office says several more parents have provided additional information to deputies suggesting the post was not made to be a potential act or threat of violence.

Deputies say they believe the material was part of a therapy resource, but was found by a student who allegedly added to it and altered its context, and began to share it on Snapchat. Authorities say that no other schools were involved. KCSO deputies will be present between both schools today as a precautionary measure.

This is an ongoing investigation, and no charges have been filed at this time.