Deputies are looking for the driver of this truck. The suspect is accused of a hit-and-run on Tuesday. (Photo from the KCSO)

SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says it is looking for a person accused of hitting a car and leaving the scene.

A Walgreens employee told deputies a suspect drove into the store’s lot and “T-boned” her parked car around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

The suspect was allegedly in “a gray Ford Ranger extended cab pickup truck with a step-side bed.” The KCSO says the truck is possibly a 2004 model or similar year with a damaged front bumper.

Authorities say the suspect was seen before the crash traveling south on Sissonville Drive (County Route 21). After the crash, the driver allegedly continued south on Route 21 toward Charleston.

Anyone with information on the vehicle or its driver should contact the KCSO at (304) 357-0169 or submit a tip online. The KCSO asks citizens to contact them if they have surveillance footage of the truck.