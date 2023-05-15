St. Albans, WV (WOWK) – A man is dead after accidentally shooting himself in Kanawha County.

According to the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, the incident happened in the 600 block of Walden Lane in St. Albans on Saturday, May 13. The sheriff’s office says dispatchers received a call from a woman stating her husband had accidentally shot himself.

Deputies say when they arrived on the scene, they found the man, identified as Steven Loftis, 53, of St. Albans, lying on the floor with a gunshot wound in the right side of his abdomen. The KCSO says deputies attempted efforts to save Loftis’ life until medics arrived, but he died at the home.

According to the KCSO, investigators found that the firearm had allegedly not been handled safely, and was allegedly stored in Loftis’ pants pocket instead of secured in a holster at the time the gun discharged.

Deputies say while the incident investigation did not find anything suspicious, the West Virginia State medical Examiner’s Office will review the case as standard procedure.