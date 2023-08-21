KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Nehemiah Aundre James, 15, reportedly went missing Aug. 8, 2023, from his bedroom. Deputies say Nehemiah’s brother saw him at Capitol High School on Aug. 18, 2023, for the first day of school, however, he “disappeared after school” and was gone again before his family could reach him.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Deputies say the family is concerned for Nehemiah’s safety and well-being, but the KCSO also does not believe he is any danger at this time. According to the KCSO, Nehemiah has ties to eastern Kanawha County and could be in anywhere between Montgomery and Rand.

Nehemiah is described as a biracial male with black hair and brown eyes standing 6’2″ and weighing approximately 270lbs.

Anyone with any information on Nehemiah’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 304-357-0556.