KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)– The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is commending the actions of a deputy that saved a man’s life on Tuesday after a shooting in Kanawha County.

According to KCSO, the victim in the shooting on Tuesday remains in stable condition.

The victim was shot in the left leg, severing his femoral artery. Doctors told investigators that he could have lost his leg or died from the substantial blood loss.

Deputies say that Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff J. A. Morris applied a tourniquet to the victim’s leg. If Deputy Morris had not done that, the victim could have lost his leg or even died.

According to deputies, all deputies are provided with tourniquets to wear on their belts and they are trained, should they ever become the victim of a shooting incident.

Detective Middleton, the lead investigator in the case has not identified the suspect responsible for the shooting. They ask that anyone who lives in the area of Cousin’s Drive, Scott Drive, Empire Drive, or the surrounding area who has video surveillance systems, contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office at 304-357-0169.

The suspect in Tuesday’s shooting is being described as a white male, wearing a black shirt. He was last seen fleeing from the scene.