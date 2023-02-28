UPDATE (1:50 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28): Kanawha County dispatchers say that one person is now in custody after a shooting.

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Crews are responding to a shooting in St. Albans.

Kanawha County dispatchers say that a man was shot in the leg on the 1400 block of Cousin Dr.

The call came in around 1:00 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is still searching for the suspect.

Hayes Middle School is on a precautionary lockdown due to the incident, according to Kanawha County Schools.

13 News has a crew on its way to the scene, and we will provide updates as new information becomes available.