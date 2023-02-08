KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing teen.

KCSO says that 14-year-old Neveah Armatrout was last seen leaving her home in Cabin Creek to go to Riverside High School at around 8 a.m. on Tuesday.

She is believed to be wearing black jeans with holes throughout the legs, lavender house shoes, a tan crop top, a pink NIKE backpack, and possibly a tan jacket.

Her family is concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with information about Neveah’s whereabouts should contact the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.