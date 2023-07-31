KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK)—Deputies are searching for a man after he allegedly stole more than $4,000 from a Kanawha County business.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office says that they responded to a possible breaking and entering Niki’s Hotspot on the 6200 block of MacCorkle Ave. SW in the Jefferson area on Sunday.

They say that a suspect had broken out the rear window of the building and then broke into a security safe to steal $4,397.

Surveillance video showed a white man wearing a black T-shirt, black hat and a face mask, according to deputies.

Photo Courtesy: Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office

Investigators have not yet identified the suspect, and they ask that anyone who knows the identity of the man in the photos above come forward.