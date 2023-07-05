KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a teenager who’s been missing for a month.

According to the KCSO, Larry Joe Chapman III, 17, was last seen June 6, 2023. Deputies say he had been visiting family in the Hampshire Drive area in St. Albans at the time. The KCSO says Chapman is not believed to be in danger.

Chapman is described as standing 5’4″ and weighing approximately 100 lbs. with sandy brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with any information on Chapman’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0556.