KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help locating a missing teenager.

According to the KCSO, Rowin Wheeler, 15, of Tornado, was last seen Saturday, Aug. 26. Deputies say she was reported missing around 2 p.m. that afternoon.

The KCSO says Wheeler and her boyfriend, 16, left the home to walk to a nearby convenience store, but did not return. Deputies say the pair may have left the area toward the Wheeling area. According to the KCSO, her boyfriend has not been reported missing at this time.

Wheeler is described as standing 5’9″ and weighing approximately 180 lbs. with red hair and green eyes. Deputies say she was last wearing black shorts with a white stripe and a brown crop-top styled shirt with black Nike shoes. She was also carrying a backpack.

Anyone with any information on Wheeler’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO, at 304-357-0169 or 304-357-0556.