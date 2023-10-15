KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing juvenile.
According to the KCSO, 15-year-old Wyatt Cook was last seen around 3 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 15 at his home in Cross Lanes. Deputies say he is not believed to be in any danger at this time.
Cook is described as a biracial male standing 5’7″ and weighing approximately 116 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes. He was last known to be wearing a blue and white football jersey and gray pajama pants, according to the KCSO.
Anyone with any information on Cook’s whereabouts is asked to contact the KCSO at 304-357-0169 or 304-357-0556.