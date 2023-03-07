DRY BRANCH, WV (WOWK) — Deputies arrested a man in Kanawha County, West Virginia, after he allegedly pointed a gun at two people and threatened to “off them both.”

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office (KCSO) says someone called 911 and said an intoxicated man was waving a gun at people inside a residence.

Deputies say they arrived within the 400 block of Ronda Road around 5 a.m. and found the suspect, Emil L. Burgess, 23, of Dry Branch.

KCSO says a person in the residence told deputies Burgess was arguing with them, and the situation kept escalating. When someone tried to intervene, Burgess allegedly pointed a gun at two people while saying he would “off them both,” though, family members dispute that quote.

Deputies found a handgun at the scene and arrested Burgess for two felony counts of wanton endangerment with a firearm, the KCSO says.

Burgess was arraigned by a Kanawha County Magistrate and given a $15,000 cash bail. He is in South Central Regional Jail, according to the KCSO.

No one was injured in this matter, deputies say.

Anyone with information about this incident should call the KCSO at (304) 357-0169 or submit a tip on the Sheriff’s Office’s website.