KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – Crews are responding to a rollover crash on I-79 in Kanawha County.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the crash happened around 6:43 p.m. Friday, July 21, near the 19-mile marker of I-79 North near Clendenin.

Dispatchers say only one vehicle was involved, and the person in the vehicle was injured, but the extent of their injuries is not known at this time. Dispatchers also say the injured person has not yet been taken for medical treatment as of 7:12 p.m.

The Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office, Kanawha County Ambulance Authority and Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department are responding. Dispatchers say drivers should use caution in the area of the crash.