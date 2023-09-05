DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – At least one person has been injured in a vehicle crash in Dunbar.

According to Kanawha County dispatchers, the two-vehicle crash happened around 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 5, near the intersection of 10th Street and Myers Avenue.

Dispatchers confirm at least one person was hurt, but they do not yet know the extent of that persons injuries or if anyone else was injured. Dispatchers say no one has been transported for medical treatment at this time.

The Dunbar Police Department, Dunbar Fire Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority are on scene. Drivers should use caution in the area.