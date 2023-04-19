KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) — A pit bull died after being trapped in a burning car in the Southridge Target parking lot on Wednesday.

The South Charleston Police Department told 13 News that officers broke the window to get the dog and put the flames out.

They said the South Charleston and Charleston Fire Departments tried to save the dog at the scene and on the way to the vet, but the dog ultimately died from severe smoke inhalation.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, what started the fire is unknown and the dog was the only occupant in the vehicle.