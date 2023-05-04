A dog was rescued from a fire at an abandoned home in Charleston. May 4, 2023 (Photo Credit: WOWK 13 News Director Bob Schaper)

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A dog is now safe after being rescued from a fire this afternoon.

According to Kanawha County 911 dispatchers, the fire broke out around 12:47 p.m. Thursday, May 4, near in the 1400 block of Livingston Avenue.

Dispatchers say the house was abandoned and crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

They say the dog was unresponsive when they found them, but is now responsive.

While there were no injuries in the fire, crews were able to save a dog that was at the scene. There is no word on the dog’s condition at this time.