KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A dog is now safe and dry after being rescued from the Coal River in Kanawha County, and officials are trying to help find its owner.

According to the St. Albans Police Department, officers received a call regarding a dog struggling to swim in the Coal River. When officers and the St. Albans humane officer arrived at the scene, they found the dog in the riverbank on the Oliver Street side of the river.

Officers say the dog was “exhausted from trying to stay afloat” when they found it, and the humane officer went into the river to retrieve the dog.

The SAPD says the dog is being taken to the Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association, and if the owners or someone who knows the owners recognizes the dog, they should contact the humane officer at 304-727-2251 or the KCHA at 304-342-1576.