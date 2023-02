CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK)—A dog was rescued by fire crews in Charleston on Monday morning.

The fire on North Dr. was reported at 7 a.m.

Crews were able to contain the flames in the garage.

The dog was found unresponsive, but after using oxygen, the dog was resuscitated and taken to a local vet.

No other injuries were reported.