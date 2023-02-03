SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — A dog is now safe and sound after being in a fire that broke out in an apartment building in South Charleston on Wednesday.

Jocelyn was given oxygen at the scene of the Southmoor Hills Apartment Complex fire. While no humans were injured, Jocelyn suffered some smoke inhalation.

Jocelyn’s owner, Kirstin Clendenin, says it was heartbreaking.

“When they called me, they told me that she did die, and so I rushed there. The firefighter told me they brought her back to life and she was at the animal hospital. So, I don’t want it to ever happen again,” Clendenin said.

She says Jocelyn is going through some trauma and has a slight cough, but overall, she is doing great.