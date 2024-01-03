CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – Charges have been dropped in a domestic battery case against a Charleston police officer.

According to officials with the Kanawha County Magistrate Clerk’s Office say the case against Sgt. Christopher Johnson was dismissed because the alleged victim and the investigating officer in the case were not present in the courtroom.

Johnson was charged in the case in October 2023 after officers were given a video that allegedly depicted him being abusive to the alleged victim. The Charleston Police Department then launched an internal investigation.

According to officials with the CPD, Johnson is still on leave, but they cannot comment on if that internal investigation is still ongoing.