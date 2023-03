CLENDENIN, WV (WOWK) — Downed power lines on Elk River Rd. N. in Clendenin started a brush fire on Monday, according to the Pinch Volunteer Fire Department.

Fire officials say they responded to the fire at around 4 p.m. on Monday to help the Clendenin Volunteer Fire Department.

Squad 2, Engine 22 and Utility 25 from Pinch VFD and the Clendenin VFD responded to the fire, according to a Facebook post from Pinch VFD.