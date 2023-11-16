CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The Christmas season is just around the corner, and the Downtown Charleston Association is getting ready for its annual Holly Jolly Brawley event!

On Thursday, Nov. 15, crews were in the Brawley Walkway and Slack Plaza in downtown Charleston putting up several Christmas trees for the event. This year, the event will kick off at noon on Friday, Nov. 24.

The two-day celebration will take place on Friday, Nov. 24 and Saturday, Nov. 25 between noon and 8 p.m. each day. The schedule of events is as follows:

Friday, Nov. 24:

12 p.m. – The Artwalk and Holiday Market open.

12 p.m. to 3 p.m. – DJ EJ Price performs in the City Center.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – AAA Entertainment on Capitol Street.

4 p.m. to 6 p.m. – Live music from Redline in the City Center.

5 p.m. to 8 p.m. – Santa Claus will be making a special appearance on Capitol Street!

6:30 p.m. – Mayor’s Choice Tree Award announced in the City Center.

7 p.m. – City Christmas Tree Lighting in the City Center.

7:15 p.m. – 2023 Light Show Premier in the City Center.

Saturday, Nov. 25: