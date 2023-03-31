SOUTH CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says a pedestrian was injured after a driver hit them and allegedly left the scene in South Charleston, West Virginia.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. near the Southridge McDonald’s on Mountaineer Boulevard.

According to dispatchers, the victim was taken to the hospital, and the suspect vehicle was not on the scene when crews arrived.

South Charleston Police Department and Kanawha County Emergency Ambulance Authority responded to this incident.

13 News is reaching out to the SCPD for more information. This is a developing story.