CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The Charleston Police Department will be conducting a DUI and child safety seat checkpoint on Wednesday, September 13, 2023.
This will take place in the 3900 block of 7th Avenue from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.
by: Shelby Burrough
by: Shelby Burrough
