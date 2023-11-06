TORNADO, WV (WOWK) — A dump truck hauling blacktop rolled over near the town of Tornado Monday.

According to Metro 911, the truck rolled over the bank of the 7200 block of Coal River Road towards Coal River after the roadway gave way, landing 10 to 15 feet away from the road. The driver was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hazmat with the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection have been called to the scene and there is reportedly a large fluid spill.

The road will remain closed for an unknown amount of time.