CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – A Kanawha County man pleaded guilty last week to a fraud scheme involving COVID-19 relief money.

According to the office of the U.S. Attorney for Southern District of West Virginia, Sean P. Boyd, Jr., 26, of Dunbar, pleaded guilty on Nov. 21, 2023 to a charge of receipt of stolen money. He was accused in a scheme to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program of approximately $20,832 in Small Business Administration COVID-19 relief loans.

Court records say Boyd applied for a PPP loan on April 18, 2021, on behalf of his alleged business, “Sean Boyd.” He claimed his “business” had been in operation on Feb. 15, 2020, which was a requirement for PPP loan eligibility. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Boyd admitted in court that his business was a fake and was not a registered business in the Mountain State at the time he applied for the loan.

Boyd also admitted to submitting a false IRS form to make it appear as though the “business” had received a gross income of $99,996 in 2019, court records show. The documentation of gross income was another requirement to apply for PPP loans.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Boyd was approved for a loan of $20,832, which was transferred electronically to his personal bank account. The attorney’s office says prior to that loan, Boyd had a bank account balance of approximately $12. After the loan went through, he withdrew $10,000 from the bank in May 2021.

According to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, Boyd is scheduled to be sentenced on Feb. 7, 2024. He faces up to 10 years in prison with three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. He is also required to pay $23,817.79 in restitution.