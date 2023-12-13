DUNBAR, WV (WOWK) – The Dunbar Police Department is mourning the loss of a retired K9.

According tot he Dunbar PD, retired K9 Kratos has passed away. Kratos had served as a K9 officer for their department for four years alongside his handler, Lt. Lester, before retiring. The department says even in retirement, Kratos remained loyal to his partner for the rest of his life.

Retired Dunbar K9 Kratos (Photo Courtesy: Dunbar Police Department)

The Dunbar PD says Kratos also has four siblings who have served as K9 officers for different agencies.

The officers at the Dunbar PD also thanked the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office and South Charleston Police Departments and their K9 units for helping them bid a farewell to K9 Kratos.