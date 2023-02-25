SISSONVILLE, WV (WOWK) — Metro 911 says there was a fully-involved trailer fire in Sissonville, West Virginia, in Kanawha County.

Dispatchers say the fire happened on Saturday around 5:59 a.m. in the 4000 block of Sissonville Drive.

According to dispatchers, the fire department was not on the scene for very long.

Dispatchers say it is unknown if the trailer was occupied. According to Metro 911, the caller was unsure if it was occupied, and the fire department did not say whether anyone was inside.

13 News is reaching out to Sissonvile Volunteer Fire Department for more details.