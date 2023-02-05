NITRO, WV (WOWK)—The eastbound lanes of Rt. 25 in Nitro are shut down due to an accident.
Kanawha County Metro 911 says that the crash happened just after 2:00 p.m. near the Rio Grande restaurant.
Dispatchers say that nobody was injured.
