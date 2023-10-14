KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The suspect from Wednesday night’s shooting in Elkview was taken into custody and appeared in Kanawha County magistrate court Saturday morning.

The suspect is 37-year-old Robert Lowers, of Elkview, and he is being charged with malicious or unlawful assault, a felony offense, after allegedly shooting his wife.

According to Kanawha County deputies, Lowers and his wife had an argument that eventually escalated, and Lowers pulled out a handgun and shot the woman. The victim is currently being treated for her injuries to her right arm at a local hospital, and she is in stable condition.

According to the criminal complaint, Lowers originally denied shooting the victim, and children were present in the home when the shooting occurred. The victim told deputies that her children assisted her after she was shot, but she did not recall Lowers helping her.

Lowers’ bond is being set at a $25,000 cash-only bond.