CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — An employee pleaded guilty Tuesday to defrauding a West Virginia non-profit of more than $800,000, according to the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ).

Benjamin Cisco, 30, of Charleston, pleaded guilty to defrauding a victim charity of $871,288.34 over the span of 2 1/2 years, according to the DOJ.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

The DOJ said Cisco was the non-profit’s finance and operations manager where he had control over their debit cards.

From around March 19, 2020, to Sept. 28, 2022, Cisco would transfer money from the debit cards to the Flipcause crowd-funding platform. Cisco would then transfer money from the non-profit’s Flipcause account to his personal bank account, according to the Department of Justice.

Cisco admitted to doing this more than 100 times, which resulted in around $518,101.70 being taken from the non-profit. $285,626.64 was stolen through travel reimbursements and $67,560 in gift cards without the non-profit authorizing.

Cisco is scheduled to be sentenced on Sept. 13, 2023, according to the DOJ. He faces up to 40 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $500,000 fine. Cisco owes the total amount stolen in restitution.