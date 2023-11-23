KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – One family in Kanawha County had a different type of Thanksgiving bird story this morning!

A family from the Big Tyler area said they received a call from their neighbor around 7 a.m. that the family’s pair of emus had gotten out. The male, Blitz, stayed on the property. However the owner says the female, Anastacia ‘Wei-Wei,’ called ‘Wei-Wei’ for short, ran away.

After a nearly five-hour search, they found her around noon close to the YMCA near Rocky Fork. Wei-Wei’s family says she was terrified when they found her, and she did have a few “superficial” injuries, but they are happy to be reunited with her.

The family says Wei-Wei has never escaped before, so the adventure was “quite exciting” for her. They say she is “very special” to the family as they hatched her from an egg three years ago.