CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Capitol Market in Charleston is holding various European-inspired holiday markets throughout December in partnership with FestivALL.

“Holiday Village” will feature new vendors for each themed weekend, selling meals and artisan goods during the weekends of Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17.

“Fridays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on food and drinks, while Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on family activities. Festivities continue from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays,” according to a Capitol Market release.

For Latin Weekend (Dec. 1-3), guests can expect salsa dancing, Latin American food and drink from Nellita’s Cocina and Johnnie’s Meat Market as well as a screening of “ELF” in Spanish on Saturday. Vendors present include:

Cat and Crow- Printmaker

Teresa Gail- Jeweler

Black Locust- Woodworker

Cathy Thomas- Illustrator

Randall Sanger- Photographer

For German Weekend (Dec. 8-10), bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer, mulled wine, hot cider and more is on the menu. Guests can also enjoy the Krampus photo booth alongside “Hops and Hymns.” Vendors present include:

Patty Stewart- Painter

Ellie’s Emporium- Potter

Joyful Dog- Textile/Quilter

Bear Branches- Jeweler

Echo Lit- Printmaker

Rise and Grind- Baker

Concluding with French Weekend (Dec. 15-17), specialty wines and cheeses, campfire s’mores, storybook time and more will finish off the Capitol Market event. Vendors present include:

Hippies Daughter- Printmaking and Macrame

Siren Pottery- Potter

Simple Minded Bath- Soap-maker

Cedar Olivet Orientals- Textile/Rugmaker

HepCatz- Printmaker/Illustrator

Holiday Village can be accessed by the Holly Jolly Brawley Trolley, which runs Friday to Sunday from 4-10 p.m. There will also be exclusive Capitol Market mugs for sale at the event.

To learn more, visit the Capitol Market website.