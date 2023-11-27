CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Capitol Market in Charleston is holding various European-inspired holiday markets throughout December in partnership with FestivALL.
“Holiday Village” will feature new vendors for each themed weekend, selling meals and artisan goods during the weekends of Dec. 1-3, 8-10 and 15-17.
“Fridays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on food and drinks, while Saturdays from 5-8 p.m. will focus on family activities. Festivities continue from noon to 5 p.m. on Sundays,” according to a Capitol Market release.
For Latin Weekend (Dec. 1-3), guests can expect salsa dancing, Latin American food and drink from Nellita’s Cocina and Johnnie’s Meat Market as well as a screening of “ELF” in Spanish on Saturday. Vendors present include:
- Cat and Crow- Printmaker
- Teresa Gail- Jeweler
- Black Locust- Woodworker
- Cathy Thomas- Illustrator
- Randall Sanger- Photographer
For German Weekend (Dec. 8-10), bratwurst, sauerkraut, beer, mulled wine, hot cider and more is on the menu. Guests can also enjoy the Krampus photo booth alongside “Hops and Hymns.” Vendors present include:
- Patty Stewart- Painter
- Ellie’s Emporium- Potter
- Joyful Dog- Textile/Quilter
- Bear Branches- Jeweler
- Echo Lit- Printmaker
- Rise and Grind- Baker
Concluding with French Weekend (Dec. 15-17), specialty wines and cheeses, campfire s’mores, storybook time and more will finish off the Capitol Market event. Vendors present include:
- Hippies Daughter- Printmaking and Macrame
- Siren Pottery- Potter
- Simple Minded Bath- Soap-maker
- Cedar Olivet Orientals- Textile/Rugmaker
- HepCatz- Printmaker/Illustrator
Holiday Village can be accessed by the Holly Jolly Brawley Trolley, which runs Friday to Sunday from 4-10 p.m. There will also be exclusive Capitol Market mugs for sale at the event.
To learn more, visit the Capitol Market website.