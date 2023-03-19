CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — Hundreds of people went to the Beni Kedem Temple on Saturday to attend the 38th annual Hamfest.

Attendees were able to check out vintage and collectible items, programs, and gear, all of which were for sale.

The event also had a way for people to take their ham radio test.

“It’s like a flea market of amateur radio equipment,” Jim Damron, Vice President of the Charleston Area Hamfest, said. “So people come to buy, sell and trade. I think the best thing people get from this is getting to meet other Ham Amateur Radio Operators.”

The event was sponsored by the Kanawha Amateur Radio Club.