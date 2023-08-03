Video: Investigation into disappearance of K-9 Chase given to Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office

KANAWHA COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – A former Chapmanville Police Department officer has been indicted on several charges stemming from the disappearance of his K-9, Chase, earlier this year.

According to the South Charleston Police Department, Marcus Dudley has been indicted on three counts of falsely reporting an emergency, misdemeanors; two counts of making false statements and obstructing an officer, misdemeanors; and one count of misdemeanor animal cruelty.

K-9 Chase went missing on April 11, 2023, after his handler, Marcus Dudley, reported that Chase jumped over the fence and escaped his home in South Charleston. Chase finished his training just this past March before working with the Chapmanville Police Department.

However, the SCPD said Dudley’s statements “weren’t adding up.” According to the SCPD in May, Dudley has since moved out of South Charleston.

The Chapmanville Police Department said on April 24, that Chase’s former handler, Marcus Dudley, was no longer employed by the department. Before that, he had been on administrative leave since Chase’s disappearance.

Following their investigation, the SCPD turned the case over to the Kanawha County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office on June 21, 2022.

This is a developing story, and WOWK 13 News will update this article as more information becomes available.