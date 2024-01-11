CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – The former finance manager for West Virginia VOAD will spend more than three years behind bars for defrauding the group and wire fraud.

Southern District of West Virginia Federal Judge Irene C. Berger sentenced Benjamin Cisco, former finance manager of VOAD, to 41 months in prison to be followed by three years of supervised release. He will also be required to pay $871,288.34 in restitution.

According to court records, in the span of two and a half years, Cisco transferred money from the nonprofit’s accounts to his own personal accounts more than 100 times, taking more than $870,000.

Cisco pleaded guilty to the charges in May 2023.

VOAD itself is facing scrutiny and allegations about the possible misuse of both federal and state dollars.